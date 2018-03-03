D-Bat Opens In Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D. – A new Baseball training facility opened up in Eastern Sioux Falls today.

D-Bat comes equipped with ten cages for hitting, pitching and catching.

The hitting machines also have computerized measurements to track the speed and trajectory of the balls hit.

At the front of the complex, a fully-loaded pro shop has gloves, bats, batting gloves, and other baseball accessories.

D-Bat owners say this is a great alternative for teams looking to get some off-season exercise.

“I know around here, it’s tough for high school teams, college teams to get a nice team workout in the winter and the off season. So we provide that here and there’s a lot of room, a team can get a very efficient workout here even in an hour,” says Owner Kurt Zabel.

D-Bat offers monthly memberships and offer walk-in hitting rates as well.