SDSU Alums Wieneke & Goedert Look To Improve Draft Stock At NFL Combine

Saturday Workouts For Former Jackrabbit Stars

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — Though we’re three months removed from the end of Jackrabbit football season, a couple of SDSU alums are out to prove they belong in the pros at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

All time Jackrabbit receiving leader Jake Wieneke showed his stuff during workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon. Wieneke ran a 4.67 in the 40 yard dash, benched nine reps, hit 34 inches on his vertical jump, 114 inches on his broad jump, did the 3-cone drill in 7.24 seconds, ran the 20-yard shuttle in 4.37 seconds, and ran the 60 yard shuttle in 11.78 seconds.

Tight end Dallas Goedert was in Indy as well but didn’t participate in today’s drills as he nurses an old hamstring injury. He did however record the top bench press of anyone at his position with 23 reps, and is ready to prove he could be the next Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce.

Dallas and Jake will have a pro day workout at SDSU on March 30th before waiting to learn their NFL fate during the Draft April 26th through the 28th.