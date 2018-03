Sioux Center Girls Suffer First Loss In 3A Championship Game

Warriors Fall To Crestwood 73-48

DES MOINES, IA — A perfect season came to a heartbreaking end for the Sioux Center girls’ basketball team.

The Warriors (26-1) fell in Iowa’s 3A State Championship Game to 26-0 Crestwood 73-48 on Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Click on the video viewer for highlights!