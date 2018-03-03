SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Coyote Women Whip Fort Wayne In Historic Victory

USD Wins By Summit Tournament Record 51 Points

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–South Dakota junior guard Jaycee Bradley scored a career high 27 points and set a Summit League Tournament record for 3-pointers made in a game to pace the Coyotes in a 83-32 win over Fort Wayne on Saturday afternoon inside the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Bradley’s 27 points came on 8-of-9 shooting from the field with 7-of-8 made 3-pointers. The seven triples tied her career high and tied the tournament record.

Joining Bradley in double figures was freshman guard Chloe Lamb with 14 points and Taylor Frederick’s 11 points. Lamb made 6-of-7 baskets, dished out a career-high six assists and grabbed four rebounds. Frederick grabbed eight rebounds, tallied three steals and handed out a pair of assists.

The tone was set early as Bradley knocked down a triple nine seconds in. She drained five from downtown in the first quarter to tie her season high as South Dakota (25-5) jumped out to a 24-2 lead. Lamb caught a missed shot just before the quarter horn and scooped in a reverse layup to wrap up the first 10 minutes of tournament action.

Four more Coyotes combined for five 3-pointers in the second quarter as South Dakota led 43-11 at the half. Sophomore guard Ciara Duffy scored six of her nine points in the second quarter.

USD nearly kept Fort Wayne (4-24) in single digits through the first half, until Mastodon guard Anna Lappenkuper scored a 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining.

With 5:02 remaining in the third quarter, Bradley made her seventh 3-pointer of the game to tie The Summit League Tournament record. She joins Youngstown State’s Caroline McCombs (1997) and UMKC’s Chazny Morris (2010) by making seven 3-pointers in a tournament game.

A minute later, Bradley pulled up for a breakaway jumper to surpass her career high and score her 27th point of the game. The Coyotes led 69-21 after three quarters.

South Dakota edged Fort Wayne by three in the final quarter to win the game 83-32. The 32 points scored by the Mastodons set a new tournament record for fewest points scored.

Saturday marked the first time in a month the Coyotes had knocked down 10 or more 3-pointers in a game and South Dakota reached that mark in the first two quarters. The Coyotes’ 14 3-pointers in the game was one shy of a season high. USD also became the fourth team in tournament history to make 14 3-pointers in a game.

The Mastodons were led by freshman center Jaelencia Williams with 16 points and nine rebounds. Junior guard De’Jour Young added eight points.

South Dakota outrebounded Fort Wayne 46-38. In addition to Frederick, junior guard Allison Arens grabbed eight rebounds for the Coyotes. South Dakota had 14 second-chance points and 15 points off turnovers in the game.

After becoming the first team to run through the Summit League regular season undefeated since 1994, the Coyotes tied a 1993 Summit League Tournament record with a 51-point winning margin in the quarterfinals. The previous record was a 102-51 victory by Northern Illinois over Eastern Illinois.

The Coyotes advanced to the Summit League Tournament semifinal scheduled for noon Monday. South Dakota plays the winner of tomorrow’s quarterfinal between fourth-seeded Denver and fifth-seeded Oral Roberts.

-Recap Courtesy USD Athletics