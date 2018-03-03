SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Jackrabbit Men Survive Scare From Western Illinois

Top-Seed Jacks Rally Past 8th Seeded Western 66-60

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Top-seeded South Dakota State shook off a sluggish start in front of a packed crowd Saturday night for a 66-60 win over No. 8 seed Western Illinois in The Summit League Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

SDSU (26-6) overcame a nine-point second half deficit and battled through a tough shooting night after finishing 21-for-64 from the field, using a 16-5 advantage in second-chance points with a plus-eight scoring margin off of turnovers to pull out the win.

Mike Daum scored 33 to lead all scorers, going 12-for-13 from the free throw line while grabbing a career-high 19 rebounds for his 19th double-double of the season.

Tevin King provided a spark on the boards with 11 of his own, including five offensive rebounds as the junior just missed his second consecutive double-doubles, finishing with eight points.

Reed Tellinghuisen tallied nine points to finish second in the scoring column for SDSU, while Brandon Key came off the bench to post eight points with two assists.

Western Illinois (12-16) was led by Issac Johnson’s 17-point, 15-rebound double-double while Brandon Gilbeck (14 points) and Dalan Ancrum (13 points) reached double figures as well.

The Jacks found themselves down six (12-6) before the 14-minute mark of the opening half before climbing back to take the lead, 17-16, with 10:33 on the clock after a Daum 3-point play. Back-and-forth play ensued from there, with nine more lead changes before the break as State went into the locker room down 32-29.

The Jacks made it a one-point game with a bucket to open the second half, but saw WIU go on an 11-3 run from there to put SDSU in a 43-34 hole just past the 15-minute mark.

That run included the opening moments of a near-five minute scoreless stretch for the Jackrabbits, but with 13 minutes to play King buried a putback layup to jumpstart SDSU’s 14-2 rally that gave the No. 1 seed a 48-45 lead at 9:43.

The Jacks never relinquished that advantage, although the Leathernecks kept it within three until just past the five-minute mark when Key hit a pair of free throws to spark the Jacks on a run of seven unanswered that built the largest lead of the night (62-54) with 2:15 left.

The ‘Necks continued to battle, however, and after a pair of defensive stops in the final two minutes connected on three consecutive possessions to make it 62-60 with 39 seconds left before Daum sealed the win with four free throws before the final buzzer.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 18-5 all-time in The Summit League Tournament and 24-4 overall against the Fighting Leathernecks.

SDSU is 9-1 in The Summit League quarterfinals, 6-0 on Saturday at the tournament and 6-1 as the No. 1 seed.

Mike Daum posted his 30th career double-double, reaching the milestone in the first half. It was the first time he’s gone for a double-double in the opening 20 minutes of a game.

Mike Daum’s 19 rebounds is the second-highest total in a Summit League Tournament game, and the most since 1998.

Reed Tellinghuisen moved into 12th in school history with 1,403 career points. He passed Bob Winzenburg (1,395;1978-82) and Jermaine Showers (1,399;1992-96).

The Jackrabbits had a streak of 21 straight games with at least three double figure scorers snapped.

Up Next

South Dakota State will advance to Monday’s semifinals to face the winner of No. 5 seed North Dakota State and No. 4 seed Fort Wayne. Tipoff from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is 6 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics