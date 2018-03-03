SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-SDSU Women Run Away From NDSU
Jacks Down Bison 87-62
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-South Dakota State had five players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits recorded an 87-62 win over North Dakota State in Saturday’s Summit League Basketball Championships at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The quarterfinal session drew 8,944 fans.
The Jackrabbits, 24-6, were led by Macy Miller’s game-high 19 points. Sydney Palmer scored a season-high 13 points. Madison Guebert and Tylee Irwin each added 12 points while Myah Selland recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
North Dakota State, 9-20, was led by Reilly Jacobson’s 19 points and 12 rebounds.
South Dakota State closed the first quarter with an 8-2 run. Palmer and Rylie Cascio Jensen each hit 3-pointers during the run, which tied the game 18-18.
The Jackrabbits used a 23-3 run to close the second quarter to lead 48-31 at halftime. Irwin scored 10 of her points in the second quarter while Miller added seven points.
SDSU led by 16, 63-46, after three quarters and took a 25-point lead, 77-51, with 4:43 to play on a Selland layup.
Notes
- South Dakota State’s three turnovers are a season low.
- The last time the Jackrabbits had five or more players score in double figures was against Oral Roberts, Feb. 10, when they had six.
- Miller is now 17 points shy of fifth in career scoring at State. She now has 1,660 career points.
- Miller also moved into third in single-season scoring for a junior with 546 points.
- Ellie Thompson moved into 26th in career scoring with eight points today. She now has 1,238 career points.
Up Next
The Jackrabbits will play the winner of Sunday’s Western Illinois/Omaha contest in The Summit League Basketball Championship semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
For more information on the South Dakota State women’s basketball team, follow the Jackrabbits on Twitter (@GoJacksWBB) or like South Dakota State women’s basketball on Facebook.
-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics