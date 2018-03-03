SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-SDSU Women Run Away From NDSU

Jacks Down Bison 87-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-South Dakota State had five players score in double figures as the Jackrabbits recorded an 87-62 win over North Dakota State in Saturday’s Summit League Basketball Championships at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The quarterfinal session drew 8,944 fans.

The Jackrabbits, 24-6, were led by Macy Miller’s game-high 19 points. Sydney Palmer scored a season-high 13 points. Madison Guebert and Tylee Irwin each added 12 points while Myah Selland recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

North Dakota State, 9-20, was led by Reilly Jacobson’s 19 points and 12 rebounds.

South Dakota State closed the first quarter with an 8-2 run. Palmer and Rylie Cascio Jensen each hit 3-pointers during the run, which tied the game 18-18.

The Jackrabbits used a 23-3 run to close the second quarter to lead 48-31 at halftime. Irwin scored 10 of her points in the second quarter while Miller added seven points.

SDSU led by 16, 63-46, after three quarters and took a 25-point lead, 77-51, with 4:43 to play on a Selland layup.

Notes

South Dakota State’s three turnovers are a season low.

The last time the Jackrabbits had five or more players score in double figures was against Oral Roberts, Feb. 10, when they had six.

Miller is now 17 points shy of fifth in career scoring at State. She now has 1,660 career points.

Miller also moved into third in single-season scoring for a junior with 546 points.

Ellie Thompson moved into 26th in career scoring with eight points today. She now has 1,238 career points.

Up Next

The Jackrabbits will play the winner of Sunday’s Western Illinois/Omaha contest in The Summit League Basketball Championship semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

-Recap Courtesy SDSU Athletics