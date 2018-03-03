SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-USD Men Overpower Omaha

Coyotes Roll Into Semis With 87-73 Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota, the top defensive team in the Summit League, put on a clinic in the first half and cruised to an 87-73 win against Omaha in a Summit League Tournament quarterfinal game Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

USD (25-7), the number two seed in the tournament, won for the seventh time in the last eight games and topped Omaha (9-22) for the third time this season. Coyote coach Craig Smith picked up career win No. 150, and will bring his team back Monday night in a semifinal matchup against either Denver or Oral Roberts.

South Dakota guard Matt Mooney led the way with 20 points, his 12th 20-point effort of the season. He was one of four Coyotes who reached double figures. Nick Fuller came off the bench and tied his career high with 17 points. Trey Burch-Manning scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Brandon Armstrong added 11 points.

Omaha, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, got 26 points from all-conference guard Zach Jackson, but it wasn’t enough. Daniel Norl had 11 points and Lamar Wofford-Humphrey scored eight points in the final three minutes to reach 10. No other Maverick player had more than six.

South Dakota led 28-15 before holding the Mavericks without a field goal for more than six minutes. The Coyotes outscored Omaha 16-2 during the drought to open up a 44-17 lead. It was 46-28 at halftime.

Omaha shot 31 percent in the first half and 42 percent for the game. Jackson scored seven of the first nine points of the second half to pull the Mavericks within 13, but that is as close as it got. Omaha went more than five minutes without a bucket shortly thereafter and a bucket by Fuller at the midway mark of the second stanza made it 69-45.

The trio of Mooney, Burch-Manning and Armstrong outscored Omaha by three in the first half. Burch-Manning was 5-for-5 and led all scorers with 12 at the break. South Dakota didn’t commit an offensive turnover until the one minute mark of the first half and totaled eight in the game.

Armstrong, Fuller and Austin Sparks gave the Coyotes 36 points off the bench. Sparks had six points and a career-best eight rebounds, which led all players. South Dakota won the rebounding battle 39-31.

The biggest applause of the night may have come at the 13:26 mark of the first half. That’s when Smith sent senior Carlton Hurst to check into the game. It was Hurst’s first appearance since the first days of January when he sustained a hand injury in practice. He missed 13 games before returning Saturday. The Coyotes’ best on-ball defender gave Smith 17 minutes off the bench. He took two shots, scored two points and pulled down four defensive boards.

Triston Simpson ran the point to the tune of eight points and a career-high tying seven assists, half of South Dakota’s 14. Tyler Peterson’s line read six points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

