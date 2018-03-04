114th Fighter Wing Welcomed Home After Months of Being Deployed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- 126 Airmen with the South Dakota Air National Guard were welcomed home today after spending almost a year on deployment.

Over the past ten months, the airmen were deployed to various places all around the world.

Different units returned home at different times, but today, a ceremony was held to welcome everyone back.

Now that they are home this gave friends and family a chance to officially welcome back their loved ones.

Several people attended the event at Joe Foss Field and spoke, including Governor Dennis Daugaard, along with Rep. Kristi Noem and Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds.

Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Greer got back from the United Arab Emirates in October and has been enjoying the time with his wife and kids.

“The biggest thing is the stress level. It really goes down a lot when you come back on American soil. People have been wonderful since I’ve been back. It’s nice to have family, but the other thing is we have a lot more family in Sioux Falls and a lot more friends that are here, so it was really good to get back,” said Senior Master Sgt. Greer.

He said it was so hot where he was and was nice to be back in the Sioux Falls climate.