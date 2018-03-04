4-PEAT! Aberdeen Beats Brookings In High Scoring Girl’s State Hockey Championship

Eckhoff Scores Seven Goals To Lead Cougars To 11-6 Win
Zach Borg
HURON, S.D.  —  The Aberdeen Cougars’ fourth straight South Dakota Girl’s Hockey State Championship might be their most memorable yet.

Behind seven goals from Kensington Eckhoff, the Cougars won a high scoring championship game against Brookings 11-6 on Sunday afternoon in Huron.  Eckhoff also had two assists and teammate Kaitlyn Holland had a hat trick and assist as well.

