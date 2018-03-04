Augustana Women To Host Central Regional Tournament

NSIC Champions Are Top Seed Heading Into NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — For the first time in program history, the Augustana women’s basketball team is the No. 1 seed in the central region of the NCAA Tournament, the national office announced Sunday night.

As the top seed, the Vikings host the eight-team central region tournament that runs from March 9-12. Augie hosts 8th-seeded Lindenwood Friday, March 9 inside the Elmen Center at a time to be announced.

“We are excited to be hosting the regional. We have had the type of season that gave us this opportunity and winning our conference tournament turned out to be pretty important,” head coach Dave Krauth said, who’s team enters their 14th NCAA Tournament. “Now that we know our opponent we can start trying to get ourselves familiar with them and look forward to playing Friday.”

The Lions enter the the NCAA Tournament with a 20-12 record and winners of the MIAA Tournament Championship for the first time in program history. The Vikings own a 27-3 record after winning a share of the regular season NSIC championship and are 2018 NSIC Tournament Champions.

The winner of the Augustana – Lindenwood contest takes on the winner of the fourth seed Arkansas Tech and fifth-seeded Northern State.

Central Missouri is the two seed in the central region, Southwestern Oklahoma is the third seed followed by Fort Hayes as the six seed and MSU Moorhead as the seventh seed.

-Story Courtesy AU Athletics