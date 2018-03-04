Benson’s Flea Market Sellers Show Off Their Unique Antiques

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Vendors at Benson’s Flea Market were showing off their highly valuable antiques to the public this weekend.

Benson’s Flea Market is the biggest flea market in South Dakota and has been around for around 50 years.

Dealers collect items from all over the world to bring to the flea market.

For instance, one dealer has ancient coins dating back to early centuries of past civilizations.

Even though Benson’s Flea Market is very popular in Sioux Falls, managers say there are some obstacles to getting people to come out and shop.

“The biggest challenge that we have is getting people to come and see it if they’ve never been here. Because they’re not sure what it is, a lot of people can sing the jingle, but they’ve never actually come so we just invite people to come and check it out. Normally, once somebody comes, they come back month to month,” says Manager Kari Black.

The flea market runs on the first weekend of every month from September to April.

The summer months are taken off to allow dealers to re-supply their stock.