FBI: Spike in Pine Ridge Reservation Homicides tied to Meth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The FBI says the increased prevalence of meth at South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation led to an unusual number of homicides in 2016.

There were 14 homicides at the reservation in 2016.

FBI Assistant Special in Charge Robert Perry says the yearly average for homicides at the reservation over the past decade is five.

In 2017, there were three homicides in Pine Ridge.

Pine Ridge police interim Chief Mark Mesteth credited the drop in homicides to officers having an increased presence at the reservation. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety also created a drug team of three officers and four K-9s.