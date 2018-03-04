Scoreboard Saturday, March 3rd

Scores For Saturday, March 3, 2018
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 3RD, 2018

USHL
Chicago 4, Stampede 2

NBA G-LEAGUE
Texas 125, Skyforce 118

MENS’ COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Summit League Tournament-Quarterfinals
SDSU 66, Western Illinois 60

USD 87, Omaha 73

WOMENS’ COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Summit League Tournament-Quartefinals
USD 83, Fort Wayne 32

SDSU 87, NDSU 62

H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class AA
Round of 16
Douglas 72, Brandon Valley 69, 2OT

Harrisburg 54, Watertown 48

RC Central 100, Spearfish 41

Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 45

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Huron 54

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Sturgis Brown 57, OT

Sioux Falls Washington 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43

Yankton 47, Aberdeen Central 44

MN 2A Section 3
First Round
Fairmont 55, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 39

Martin County West 77, Jackson County Central 64

Pipestone 69, St. James Area 45

Windom 73, Luverne 61

MN 1A Section 3
Second Round
Dawson-Boyd 62, Central Minnesota Christian 51

Minneota 78, Canby 49

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Fulda 58

Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Adrian 56

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 95, Hills-Beaver Creek 74

H.S. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
IA 3A State Championship
Crestwood 73, Sioux Center 48

H.S. GIRLS’ HOCKEY
S.D. State Semifinals @ Huron
Brookings 6, SF Flyers 3

Aberdeen 6, Mitchell 0

College Baseball
SDSU 7, SE Missouri State 4

Drury 5, Sioux Falls 0

Rogers State 3, Sioux Falls 0

Augustana 1, Missouri S&T 0

Augustana 10, Missouri S&T 2

Presentation 11, SMSU 10

Ottawa 14, SMSU 10

College Softball
Valpo 8, USD 7

USD 11, Princeton 5

Northern State 3, Hillsdale College 2

Northern State 10, College of Saint Rose 2

Northwestern College 3, Bethel College 0

Dordt College 7, Park University 5

Dordt College 2, Park University 1

