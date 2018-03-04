Scoreboard Saturday, March 3rd
Scores For Saturday, March 3, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MARCH 3RD, 2018
USHL
Chicago 4, Stampede 2
NBA G-LEAGUE
Texas 125, Skyforce 118
MENS’ COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Summit League Tournament-Quarterfinals
SDSU 66, Western Illinois 60
USD 87, Omaha 73
WOMENS’ COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Summit League Tournament-Quartefinals
USD 83, Fort Wayne 32
SDSU 87, NDSU 62
H.S. BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class AA
Round of 16
Douglas 72, Brandon Valley 69, 2OT
Harrisburg 54, Watertown 48
RC Central 100, Spearfish 41
Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 45
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Huron 54
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Sturgis Brown 57, OT
Sioux Falls Washington 50, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 43
Yankton 47, Aberdeen Central 44
MN 2A Section 3
First Round
Fairmont 55, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 39
Martin County West 77, Jackson County Central 64
Pipestone 69, St. James Area 45
Windom 73, Luverne 61
MN 1A Section 3
Second Round
Dawson-Boyd 62, Central Minnesota Christian 51
Minneota 78, Canby 49
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 76, Fulda 58
Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Adrian 56
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 95, Hills-Beaver Creek 74
H.S. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
IA 3A State Championship
Crestwood 73, Sioux Center 48
H.S. GIRLS’ HOCKEY
S.D. State Semifinals @ Huron
Brookings 6, SF Flyers 3
Aberdeen 6, Mitchell 0
College Baseball
SDSU 7, SE Missouri State 4
Drury 5, Sioux Falls 0
Rogers State 3, Sioux Falls 0
Augustana 1, Missouri S&T 0
Augustana 10, Missouri S&T 2
Presentation 11, SMSU 10
Ottawa 14, SMSU 10
College Softball
Valpo 8, USD 7
USD 11, Princeton 5
Northern State 3, Hillsdale College 2
Northern State 10, College of Saint Rose 2
Northwestern College 3, Bethel College 0
Dordt College 7, Park University 5
Dordt College 2, Park University 1