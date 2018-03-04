SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Bench & Freshman Spark SDSU Women Past NDSU

Jacks Beat Bison 87-62

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After struggling with North Dakota State in their first game of the Summit League Tournament, the South Dakota State women got several sparks in the bench to pull away and win 87-62.

Freshman Myah Selland and Tylee Irwin combined to score 22 points and help spark a 23-3 first half run that effectively put the game out of reach.

SDSU will face defending tournament champion Western Illinois in the semifinals tomorrow at 2:30 PM.