SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Coyote Men Start Fast

USD Rolls Past Omaha

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Fans of college basketball in the Rushmore State had to look hard to find anything wrong with South Dakota and South Dakota State in yesterday’s Summit League Quarterfinal, as all four men’s and women’s basketball teams from South Dakota and South Dakota State earned a day off this afternoon before tomorrow’s semifinals.

After getting a scare in last year’s quarterfinal, the Coyote men took care of business quickly this time around against Omaha, opening up a 27 point first half lead on their way to an 87-73 win. Four scored in double figures for USD led by Matt Mooney’s 20, as the Coyotes began their quest for bid to the Big Dance in perfect form.

USD will face Denver in the semifinals tomorrow at 8:30 PM.