SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Daum & Crowd Help Jackrabbits Survive & Advance

SDSU Men Edge Game Western Illinois 66-60

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The top seeded Jackrabbit men had a much tougher go of things against Western Illinois, which wasn’t necessarily a surprise.

After all the Leathernecks took USD to overtime last year. Behind 33 points and 19 rebounds from Mike Daum, and a mostly partisan crowd of nearly 10,000, the Jacks survived and advance with a 66-60 win.

SDSU will face northern rival North Dakota State in the semifinals tomorrow at 6 PM.