SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-USD Women Show No Rust After Ten Day Layoff

Coyotes Open Tournament With 51-Point Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — On a day when three of the four quarterfinal games at the Summit League Tournament were lopsided, no blowout was bigger than the Coyote women’s 83-32 victory over Fort Wayne.

And that doesn’t just cover yesterday’s action.

The 51 point margin of victory is the largest in Summit League Tournament history! Not bad for a Coyote team that had been off for ten days.

USD will face Oral Roberts in the semifinals tomorrow at noon.