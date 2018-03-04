SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Washington Alum Geu Helps NDSU Into Semifinals With SDSU, USD To Get Denver

Bison & Pioneers Advance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Washington High School Alum Deng Geu will have a chance to break a lot of hearts in his home state tomorrow.

Geu scored 14 points as the 5th seeded North Dakota State men built a big lead against 4th seed Fort Wayne and held off a late rally to win 86-82. Geu and the Bison will face South Dakota State in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament tomorrow at 6 PM. It will be the fourth meeting between the programs in ten Summit League Tournaments. The previous three all came in the championship, with SDSU winning in 2013 and 2016 and the Bison winning in 2015.

On the other side of the bracket, #3 seed Denver outlasted #6 seed Oral Roberts 90-88 in double overtime. The Pioneers will face South Dakota in the semifinals tomorrow at 8:30.

Click on the video viewer for Geu’s highlights and to hear the Jacks and Coyotes preview their semifinal matchups.