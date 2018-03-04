SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURNAMENT-Western Illinois & ORU Women Advance To Semifinal Dates With SDSU & USD

Leathernecks Defending Tournament Champion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — If the Jackrabbit and Coyote women are to face off for the Summit League Tournament championship, they’ll have to go through a defending champion and a salty challenger.

Oral Roberts defeated Denver 76-71 in the first quarterfinal of the day on Sunday. The Golden Eagles will face South Dakota in the semifinals on Monday at noon.

Defending tournament champion Western Illinois crushed Nebraska-Omaha 97-57. They’ll get South Dakota State tomorrow in the semifinals at 2:30 PM.

Click on the video viewer to see today’s highlights as well as hear from USD and SDSU as they preview the semifinals.