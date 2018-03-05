Drug Charges Added After Man Drops Marijuana During Arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 20-year-old man is behind bars, after he accidentally dropped his jar of marijuana in front of police.

Officers went to arrest Jacob Zean for an outstanding warrant on Friday. As he was being handcuffed, officers say a container fell to the ground.

“The officers retrieved that container and it had a very strong smell of marijuana to it. It also said marijuana on the side of it, so that was a clue, obviously. So he was arrested for the possession of marijuana, as well as that warrant,” said Capt. Loren McManus.

Zean was also arrested in September of last year for first degree robbery.