Federal Judge reviews claims weed killer tied to cancer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A federal judge has commenced a hearing to reviewing claims that the active ingredient in Monsanto’s widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer.

The hearings in San Francisco come after hundreds of farmers and others sued the agribusiness giant.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria will spend a week hearing from experts to help decide whether there is valid scientific evidence to support the claim that exposure to Roundup can cause non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Monsanto vehemently denies the claims and says hundreds of studies have found glyphosate – Roundup’s active ingredient – is safe.