George/Little Rock Rally Falls Just Short

DES MOINES, IA… The Mustangs of Geroge Little Rock shot just 28% in the first half and trailed Don Bosco-Gilbertville by 11 points in the 1-A quarterfinal game in Des Moines Monday. They roared back in the second half to tie the game at 48 as Landon Jumbeck hit a big three pointer. But the Dons prevailed in a thriller 60-57. Caleb Terhark led the Mustangs (19-7) with 13 points and Josh Haken had 12.