Interstate 90 crash in McCook County kills 43-year-old woman

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (AP) – A single-vehicle crash in McCook County killed a 43-year-old woman.

The Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a sport utility vehicle that rolled in the median on Interstate 90 about 11:15 p.m. Friday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, about 5 miles west of Humboldt. She was traveling alone. Authorities didn’t immediately release her name.