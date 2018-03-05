National Weather Service and Department of Transportation Stay Busy With Winter Storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – “If you don’t have to go anywhere today, stay home,” said Craig Smith from the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is running an all-hands-on deck operation for the wacky weather.

The team is keeping their eyes glued to monitors. They’re tracking road closures and helping schools decide if they need to cancel classes.

“I mean this is why we got in the weather game to begin with,” said Todd Heitkamp. “This is the stuff that excites us. If it didn’t excite us, we wouldn’t be here in Sioux Falls.”

Social media is a major medium for how they get the word out.

With all these moving parts, Heitkamp calls this team effort of weather-tracking “organized chaos.” To give you an idea, he compares it to an emergency room.

“If a casual observer went to the emergency room, they would say ‘what unbelievable chaos!’ said Hietkamp. “Well, at the emergency room, just like here, everyone knows their job and does it well. They communicate with each other.”

Smith from the Department of Transportation says Monday’s low visibility is a safety issue for drivers. Sometimes – it’s even too dangerous for state employees to be on the roads themselves – as they could drift.

“There’s very few of us in the office,” said Smith. “The guys that are really doing the work are those guys out in the snow plows, they’re the ones that can really experience the stress and are really the heroes.”

The work inside the office influences peoples decisions too.

“People are making decisions whether or not to – their business decisions, their school decisions, whether or not to travel to a doctor, all based on that weather forecast,” said Heitkamp.