SDSU Men Dauminate Bison as Jenkins Shines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — No. 1 seed South Dakota State rolled into its fourth consecutive Summit League Tournament title game appearance with a 78-57 semifinal victory over No. 5 seed North Dakota State Monday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

SDSU (27-6) shot 48.3 percent as a team and hit eight 3-pointers, led by David Jenkins Jr. and Mike Daum in the scoring column.

Jenkins paced all scorers with 24 points, hitting 10-of-15 from the field en route to his 11th 20-point game of the season.

Daum finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his 20th double-double of the season while Tevin King (five assists) and Skyler Flatten (two steals) added eight points each.

South Dakota State scored the first 10 points of the game and with the PREMIER Center on its feet continued to roll, building a 23-6 lead before the 10-minute mark after a run of nine straight.

The lead reached 22 (34-12) after another string of nine unanswered around the four-minute mark and the Jacks carried a 38-20 lead in the locker room at half.

NDSU brought it within eight (39-31) in the opening moments of the second before SDSU countered with an 11-1 run that included 3-pointers from Lane Severyn and Flatten to regain control 50-32 near the 15-minute mark.

After taking their largest lead of the night (30) with 5:35 to play after a 14-0 rally made it 75-45, the Jacks rode out the clock to secure their spot in tomorrow night’s final.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 19-5 all-time in The Summit League Tournament and 104-117 overall against North Dakota State, defeating the Bison three times in a season for the first time since 1979-80.

SDSU is 6-3 in The Summit League semifinals and 7-1 as the No. 1 seed.

The Jackrabbits have now reached four straight Summit League title games and have been in the final six of the last seven years.

27 wins is tied for most in school history alongside SDSU’s total wins in 2003-04 and 2011-12.

Mike Daum reset the school’s single-season 3-pointer record in the first half with his 85th and 86th treys on the year. Austin Hansen (86; 2002-03) and Andy Moeller (85; 2003-04) were the previous record holders.

Up Next

South Dakota State will advance to Tuesday’s championship to face No. 2 South Dakota. Tipoff from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is 8 p.m.