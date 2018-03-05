SDSU Women Roll into Summit Title Game

SDSU Women Roll into Summit Title Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-The South Dakota State women’s basketball team advanced to its eighth The Summit League Championship by recording an 80-51 win over Western Illinois Monday afternoon at the PREMIER Center in front of 6,424 fans.

The Jackrabbits, 25-6, had four players score in double figures. Madison Guebert had a game-high 20 points while Macy Miller added 16 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and fourth of her career. Myah Selland and Ellie Thompson each scored 10 points. Selland and Rylie Cascio Jensen each recorded five assists.

Western Illinois, 22-9, was led by Morgan Blumer’s 14 points and Taylor Higginbotham’s 10 points.

The Jackrabbits opened the game with a 13-2 run, capped by Tylee Irwin’s 3-point field goal with 5:18 left in the first quarter. South Dakota State made three 3-pointers in its first five field goals.

After Western Illinois cut the lead to 17-12, State closed the quarter on a 10-2 run for a 27-14 lead. Guebert scored 10 of her points in the first quarter.

Miller scored seven points in the second quarter and Guebert added five more as South Dakota State pushed its halftime lead to 29, 53-24. All nine Jackrabbits who played in the first half scored. State had a 27-12 rebounding lead at halftime.

Notes

SDSU is now 24-2 in The Summit League Tournament.

Head coach Aaron Johnston moved into fourth in career games coached in The Summit League with 363.

Miller’s 16 points today moved her into a tie for fifth in career scoring with Jennifer Johnson (1981-85) with 1,676 points.

Guebert has scored 1,313 points for 22nd in scoring at State while Thompson’s 10 points have her with 1,248 points and 26th.

Up Next

South Dakota State plays for its eighth Summit League title Tuesday at 1 p.m. against South Dakota.