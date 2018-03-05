Sections of Interstates in Sioux Falls Area Still Open

SIOUX FALLS, SD – It’s a dangerous night to be on the roads. No travel is advised in most of the Sioux Empire.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation closed down portions of both interstates. I-90 is closed from Murdo to the Marion Road exit in Sioux Falls. I-29 is closed, for the most part, from the North Dakota border to the Iowa border. I-29 and I-229 are open in Sioux Falls. Craig Smith with the South Dakota Department of Transportation tells KDLT News they are plowing in the city limits. In the Sioux Falls area, a KDLT News crew saw a few cars drive around the barriers. Those drivers could face a ticket. Transportation officials say they closed the roads because it’s just too dangerous to travel at night with the high winds and blowing snow.

Smith says state officials will meet to reassess the road conditions sometime Tuesday morning. A decision could be made after that to reopen the interstates. Click here to check the latest road condition map.