Single-subject mandate for constitutional changes advances

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A measure that would ask South Dakota voters to mandate that constitutional amendments encompass only one subject is headed to the full Senate.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 6-3 Monday to approve the resolution, which would put the constitutional change on the November ballot. It has passed through the state House.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the sponsor, says supporters want to make sure voters understand what they’re voting for.

Rebecca Terk, a lobbyist for conservation and family agriculture group Dakota Rural Action, opposed the proposal. She questioned how the plan would work and says it would clutter up the ballot.