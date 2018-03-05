Out-of-state disclaimer for initiative ads fails in Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota voters will not be seeing ballot question advertisements with the disclaimer: “Paid for in-part with out-of-state money.”

The state Senate voted 27-6 Monday to reject a bill that would have required ballot measure campaigns that accepted a donation that exceeded $10,000 from outside South Dakota to put the disclaimer on communications such as brochures, billboards and broadcast advertisements.

The bill had passed through the House of Representatives. Republican Sen. Al Novstrup, a supporter, says it was a “transparency issue.” Senate Democratic Leader Billie Sutton questioned whether a ballot question campaign that ordered handouts before getting an out-of-state contribution exceeding $10,000 would have to throw away those materials and start over.

He urged lawmakers to use “common sense” and defeat the measure.