State Offices Close in 13 South Dakota Counties

Storm conditions prompt declaration by Governor Daugaard

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced Monday that all state offices in 13 counties will be closed today due to the blizzard and winter storm conditions.

“State offices are closed in the counties of: Brule, Campbell, Faulk, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Tripp and Walworth. Only essential personnel within state offices in those counties should report to their work stations,” Governor Dennis Daugaard announced in a press release.

The state Capitol in Pierre will remain open. Legislators are holding their regular committee meetings and floor sessions. Anyone who might be planning to testify should call the Legislative Research Council at 605-773-3251.