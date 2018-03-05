Washington Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A large drug bust has landed a 43-year-old Federal Way, Washington man behind bars in Minnehaha County.

South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle on I-29 near the I-29 interchange Friday night. The vehicle was initially stopped fro a traffic violation, but a search of the car unveiled a large amount of marijuana inside.

Guocheng Chen is booked on possession of more than 10 pounds of marijuana and distribution charges.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and cannot comment if they believe drug trafficking is suspected.