Weather Causing Change of Plans for Stranded Basketball Fans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — News that I-29 is closed might have caught a few visitors to Sioux Falls off guard. Especially fans from Vermilion and Brookings who were expecting to drive I-29 and make it home tonight.

Thousands of Jackrabbit and Coyote fans were at the PREMIER Center tonight to watch their teams play. Now many could be forced to make last minute changes.

“We’re going to try and make it back tonight. We’ll see how the roads are. If it’s too bad we’ll have to end up staying here, but we’ll do what we can I guess,” says Alex Andersen who traveled from Brookings.

“Well we’ll play it by ear. The original plan was to travel back down to Vermillion after the game, but the interstates are closed, so looks like I’ll be staying in Sioux Falls for the foreseeable future,” says Chris Kaufman who traveled from Vermillion.

A majority of the people we talked to say they have family members in the area to stay with.