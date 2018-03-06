Cable Burial Tech

We are looking for motivated cable burial techs for our upcoming 2018 season. Advancement opportunities possible with our rapidly growing company. Driving license and being able to travel required. Experience with vibratory plows and horizontal drills is a huge plus. Must be in good physical shape, have a good attitude and pass a pre-employment drug screen. Benefits include: competitive pay, 4 day work week, PTO, paid holidays, dental, vision, AFLAC, IRA match program, and production bonuses.