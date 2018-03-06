Cable Burial Tech
Underground Solutions Inc
|We are looking for motivated cable burial techs for our upcoming 2018 season. Advancement opportunities possible with our rapidly growing company. Driving license and being able to travel required. Experience with vibratory plows and horizontal drills is a huge plus. Must be in good physical shape, have a good attitude and pass a pre-employment drug screen.
Benefits include: competitive pay, 4 day work week, PTO, paid holidays, dental, vision, AFLAC, IRA match program, and production bonuses.
|Contact Information
|Please download an application from our website at usiburial.com, call our office at 605-498-8086 to fill out an application or email application to admin@usiburial.com.
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
|www.usiburial.com