Committee named to review lawmaker conduct code never met

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A special South Dakota legislative panel appointed earlier this year to examine rules governing lawmakers’ conduct hasn’t met during the 2018 session.

Senate President Pro Tempore Brock Greenfield named the group after Democratic Sen. Billie Sutton proposed rules changes that would have required nonpartisan legislative staff to conduct investigations into harassment allegations.

Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd, the panel’s chairman, says he doesn’t think there’s a “compelling reason” to meet. He says the Legislature’s sexual harassment rules are adequate.

Sutton says he wishes the issue had been dealt with this session. Legislators and staff did attend January ethics, professionalism and sexual harassment training.

The moves came after news reports about women who experienced sexism and harassment around the statehouse. Last year, a lawmaker who admitted to sexual contact with two interns resigned.