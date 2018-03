Coyote Men Anxious For Rematch With SDSU

Coyote Men Anxious For Rematch With SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, SD…For the first time ever, the USD and SDSU men meet for the Summit League championship and a spot in the NCAA Tournament at the Denny Sanford Premier Center Tuesday night. And the #2 seeded Coyotes are excited for the opportunity to play the top seed for a spot in the big dance. The teams split during the regular season. And this is for all the marbles.