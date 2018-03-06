Dave Matthews Band Saxophonist Performs With Augie Students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Jazz students at Augustana University got a special treat this week, playing with three time Grammy winner and Dave Matthews Band saxophonist Jeff Coffin.

Coffin is an internationally recognized musician and composer. He played with Bella Fleck and the Fleckstones for more than a decade, and currently tours with the Dave Matthews Band.

Coffin is in town this week as a guest artist for the 44th annual “Jazz on the Upper Great Plains Festival.” Even with all his professional engagements, Coffin says it’s still important to him to find time to teach music.

“I love it, I love teaching and I love being around students. It’s inspiring to me. And I think that there are students that are in these ensembles again that are interested in doing what I do, or are going to be teachers or that kind of thing,” said Coffin.

Coffin says he sees teaching as his way of giving back, and helping others find their musical voice.