Full House to Address Nightclub Noise Complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Recent noise complaints have impacted live music at a popular Sioux Falls nightclub. Violations have led to a couple concerts being cancelled over the last few weeks.

Owners are working to comply with the city. They’ve added insulation to their building to reduce the noise, and live music at the venue has resumed, but some believe the law still needs to be changed.

It was standing room only at the Sioux Falls City Council meeting. Nothing was being voted on. Dozens of people simply wanted to voice their support for Icon Lounge downtown.

“To say that it’s important for us to be fair,” says Icon supporter Ileana Perez.

Council member Greg Neitzert says the city wants to set the record straight on noise laws, but this is unfamiliar territory as residents who live downtown don’t usually report noise complaints.

“The upshot of this entire discussion is is this a one off issue that is being corrected or is it indicative of a larger problem that needs to be addressed,” says Neitzert.

At an informational meeting, the city explained its different noise limits for residential and business areas.

Icon owners say the main issue is now having to comply with the residential level because a new apartment complex moved in next-door. That noise limit is more restrictive than the commercial one they used to follow.

“The biggest challenge still is going down ten decibel points means a very big difference in the amount of noise that can emanate,” says Icon President James Jacobson.

Ileana Perez showed up to support Icon. She says the club draws in a diverse crowd and should be allowed to have concerts.

“We have members of the Latino community that come far away as far as Huron, Worthington and Sioux City to come and have a good time at the Icon, and it’s important for our community that the Icon continue what they do,” says Perez.

The issue is far from being resolved, but Icon says the discussion is a good first step.

“This is obviously an issue that impacts a lot of different people taking into account the people who live in downtown, but also the businesses that exist downtown, and I think by the city having more information it can help them help find a solution,” says Jacobson.

A couple possible solutions have been proposed, but it’s unknown if or when city council will vote on them. One resolution could be to raise the decibel limit for businesses like Icon Lounge in residential areas. Another is requiring more sound-proofing for apartments.