Korver Glad NAIA Tourney in Sioux Falls

ORANGE CITY, IA… The Northwestern men’s basketball team is thrilled that the NAIA National Tournament is being played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Afterall, it’s home territory for several of his players and it will make it much easier for Red Raider fans to attend the games.