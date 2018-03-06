We are looking for a motivated and dependable Office Assistant to help make phone calls to our customers informing them when we will be burying cable at their home. This will be a temporary part time position 20-30 hours a week depending on how many calls need to be made that week. We will expect the calls to be done in a timely matter and many attempts made to contact the customer. Please stop by our office to fill out an application. 27077 Sundowner Ave Sioux Falls, SD