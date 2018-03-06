Police: Man Assaults Officer During Burglary Arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted an officer while being arrested for burglary.

Police say while working at a house in south Sioux Falls in December, Nathan Williams saw an object he believed to have some ceremonial significance.

At around 2:30 Tuesday morning, Williams and 36-year-old Rodney Whitemouse returned to the residence and gained access through a basement door.

Police say Williams and Whitemouse confronted the homeowner. The homeowner was able to talk down Williams and Whitemouse and get them to sit down and explain why they were there. Police say at some point the homeowner was able to get into another room and call police.

Williams and Whitemouse were still inside the residence when police arrived. Police say during his arrest Williams began to be confrontational and tried to assault an officer.

Williams is facing first-degree burglary, obstruction, and simple assault on law enforcement charges. Whitemouse is facing an unlawful occupancy charge.

Police say Whitemouse was following Williams’ lead and wasn’t sure why they were at the residence.

The officer received non-serious injuries.