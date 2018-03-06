Poor road conditions after Dakotas storm lead to a fatality

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Poor road conditions in the Dakotas after a winter storm have led to a fatality.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old Fargo man driving a pickup rear-ended a snowplow on an icy Interstate 29 in Grand Forks County on Tuesday morning.

Transportation officials have reopened all of I-29 in eastern South Dakota and all of I-90 in southeastern South Dakota, but caution that travel conditions are still poor.

Many South Dakota school districts have canceled classes. Gov. Dennis Daugaard closed state offices in 23 counties.

In North Dakota, Williston State College remains closed. Many elementary and secondary schools opened late. State transportation officials have lifted a no travel advisory for the state.