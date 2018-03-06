Scoreboard Tuesday, March 6th
Scoreboard Tuesday, March 6th
Scoreboard Tuesday, March 6th
Men’s Basketball
Summit League Championship
SDSU vs. South Dakota
Women’s Basketball
Summit League Championship
S.D.S.U. 65, South Dakota 50 *Miller (MVP) 16 pts., 11 reb./8th title in 10 years
G-League
Skyforce vs. Santa Cruz
NHL
Wild vs. Carolina
College Softball
Tampa 6, SMSU 0
Tampa 3, SMSU 1
Women’s Golf
Miami Invite 2nd Round
574-Miami
577-Oklahoma
580-Coastel Carolina
591-Maryland
620-SDSU (13th) Toscano-149 (25th)