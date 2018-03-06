Scoreboard Tuesday, March 6th

Scoreboard Tuesday, March 6th
Men’s Basketball

Summit League Championship

SDSU vs. South Dakota

Women’s Basketball

Summit League Championship

S.D.S.U. 65, South Dakota 50 *Miller (MVP) 16 pts., 11 reb./8th title in 10 years

G-League

Skyforce vs. Santa Cruz

NHL

Wild vs. Carolina

College Softball

Tampa 6, SMSU 0
Tampa 3, SMSU 1

Women’s Golf

Miami Invite 2nd Round

574-Miami
577-Oklahoma
580-Coastel Carolina
591-Maryland
620-SDSU (13th) Toscano-149 (25th)

