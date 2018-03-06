SDSU, USD Meeting In Both Summit League Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The SDSU women knocked off rival USD 65-50 on Tuesday to earn their eighth trip to the NCAA tournament.

The women’s championship game is the first half of an historic day for college hoops in South Dakota. Tuesday marks the first time that both USD and SDSU are competing for Summit League Championship, on both men’s and women’s sides.

Tuesday was the fourth time that the women met in the Summit League title game. Tuesday night’s game will be the men’s first clash for a Summit League tournament crown. While the two schools aren’t putting aside the rivalry, they are soaking in the unique experience.

“In some cases that’s what you would expect, but when it comes to tournament time, anything can happen. Upsets seem to happen. But both teams not only have proven themselves all year long, but certainly throughout the tournament that both USD and SDSU have played the best basketball consistently up to this point,” says USD Athletic Director David Herbster.

“This tournament has just continued to grow. It’s been a great deal for the state of South Dakota. Sioux Falls has embraced it. And then when you add the element of a rivalry game in both of them today, and thinking about that being on the national stage, it’s pretty exciting,” says SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell.

The men’s game is expected to begin at 8 p.m.