SDSU Women Win 8th Summit Title in 10 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-The South Dakota State women’s basketball opened Tuesday’s The Summit League Championship with an 11-0 run and never looked back in its 65-50 win over South Dakota in front of 8,704 fans at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The tournament title is South Dakota State’s eighth in 10 years.

South Dakota State, 26-6, had four players score in double figures. Macy Miller, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, led the Jackrabbits with 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were: Ellie Thompson 14, Tagyn Larson 13 and Myah Selland, 10. Thompson and Madison Guebert were also named to the all-tournament team.

South Dakota, 26-6, saw its 20-game win streak snapped. Ciara Duffy led the Coyotes with 12 points. USD was forced into making only 15 of 53 field goals, including six of 30 3-point field goals.

Thompson and Larson scored the Jackrabbits’ first 11 points in the game’s first four minutes. State led 15-9 after the first quarter.

The Jackrabbits led 33-20 at halftime after making 13 of 20 field goals. USD made only six of 28 first-half shots.

Two Miller free throws gave South Dakota State a 17-point lead, 40-23, with 6:51 left in the third quarter. USD rallied with a 12-2 run to come within seven, 42-35, on a 3-point field goal by Jaycee Bradley with 3:35 to play. Larson sank two free throws with six seconds left for a 49-40 lead after three quarters.

State pushed its lead to double figures when Thompson scored for a 57-46 lead with 6:01 to play in the fourth quarter.

Notes

The Jackrabbits are now 25-2 in The Summit League Championships and 8-0 in the championship game.

Macy Miller’s 16 points today moved her into fourth in career scoring with 1,692. She also moved into second in single-season scoring for juniors at State with 578 points.

Miller’s double-double was her second in as many games and fifth in her career.

Miller was also the 2016 The Summit League Championship’s most valuable player and all-tournament selection and Thompson was named to the 2015 all-tournament team.

With six rebounds, Ellie Thompson took over seventh in career rebounds with 767, passing former teammate Clarissa Ober (2013-16).

Up Next

The Jackrabbits will find out their next opponent Monday during the NCAA selection show