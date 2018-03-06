Senate passes new rules for initiative petition circulators

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Senate has approved a bill that would require ballot measure campaigns to provide more information about their signature gatherers to the secretary of state.

The chamber voted 20-13 Tuesday to approve the bill. Changes made by the Senate must be debated in the House.

The measure would require that circulators give the Secretary of State’s office residency information including their driver license number, the length of time at their current and past two addresses and their state of voter registration.

House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the bill’s main sponsor, has said it would make it easier for courts to decide if circulators are residents.

Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert, an opponent, says the bill is an attempt to make it harder to put measures on the ballot.