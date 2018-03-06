Skyforce Beat Warriors at Pentagon

Skyforce Beat Warriors at Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (24-19) struck first and never trailed in an all-around victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors (21-22) on Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon. After leading by as many as 20 points in the second half, the Skyforce held on for a 119-105 victory, the first of the season against the Warriors.

Sioux Falls jumped out to a 37-25 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Ike Nwamu (17 points) led the way early with nine points in the opening frame, and the rest was history. With Nwamu’s five three-pointers on the night, he’s now made a team-high 120 three-pointers on the season, approaching the franchise record of 135 set by David Jackson during the 2003-04 season.

Miami HEAT and Denver Nuggets’ two-way players Derrick Jones Jr. (24 points) and Torrey Craig (20 points) shined on the offensive end of the floor, leading six Sioux Falls players in double figures on the night. Larry Drew II (16 points and five assists) dropped his 1,000th career assist in the opening quarter, now just for fourth player in franchise history to exceed that mark.

Golden State Warriors two-way player Chris Boucher (21 points and 15 rebounds) led the way offensively for Santa Cruz, tying teammate Trevor Thompson who scored a team-high 21 points in just over 13 minutes off the bench in the loss.

The Skyforce attempted fewer three-pointers (29) than their opponent (30) for just the fourth time this season, and now boast a 4-0 record when that happens. In total, Santa Cruz shot just 45.7 percent from the field (43-94) while Sioux Falls hit the 50.0 percent mark (40-80) for the 12th time on the year.

Golden State Warriors assignee Damian Jones (11 points and 11 rebounds) joined Boucher with a double-double, while Avry Holmes (12 points) and Portland Trail Blazers two-way player CJ Wilcox (11 points) rounded out the double-digit scoring for Santa Cruz.

Kadeem Jack (13 points and 12 rebounds) recorded his second-straight double-double, and Alonzo Gee came off the bench to score 13 points (4-6 FG) in 27 minutes in the win for Sioux Falls.

The Skyforce now travel to Austin, to take on the Western Conference-leading Spurs (27-16) on Saturday, March 10 in hopes of increasing their lead in the Midwest Division. Meanwhile, the Warriors now travel to Southaven, Mississippi to take on the Memphis Hustle in what will be the second of a four-game road trip for Santa Cruz.