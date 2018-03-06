Small Business Spotlight: Downtown Sioux Falls’ TOTAL DRAG Records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A record store that started from scratch has become a destination music stop in Sioux Falls.

TOTAL DRAG opened its doors four years ago. Owners Dan and Liz Nissen, who are life long Sioux Falls residents, felt the music scene was “missing something.”

So they started small, selling new and used records. Ultimately, they wanted to give local musicians a platform. They have since added on, allowing more space for records, tapes, cassettes, and more importantly, shows.

“We’ve always been doing shows, that was like the catalyst for opening this store. When we were 16 there was kind of a great house show scene in Sioux Falls, and that just sort of faded away and so we just wanted to bring back more of that DIY spirit. The kids need a place to play,” said Dan and Liz.

In addition to local bands, the shop also attracts touring talent from all over the country, and world. If you want to re-up your record collection or find a showtime, you can visit their website, totaldragrecords.com.