South Dakota Match-Ups Are Dream Scenarios For Summit League Hosts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is enjoying the all-South Dakota matchups at the Summit League.

South Dakota showdowns, like last year’s men’s semifinal, have typically meant record-setting attendance. The women’s championship on Tuesday didn’t set the record, but it still drew a solid 8,700 in attendance.

Executive Director Bryan Miller says Tuesday’s rivalry games are a dream situation for the host organization.

“10 years ago, having the four local teams playing on championship Tuesday, I don’t know if that was even dreamt about or thought about at that point in time with the four schools. But it’s been great crowds so far, and with the weather yesterday and today, most are making the trip and making it worth their while,” says Miller.

The Sports Authority has a busy stretch ahead of them. They are hosting the NAIA men’s basketball championship this week at the Pentagon. They will also host the Division II men’s and women’s Elite Eight and Division I men’s ice hockey west regional later this month.