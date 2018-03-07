2017 State Crime Report: More Drug Arrests, Less Violent Crime

SOUTH DAKOTA — More officers on the streets — along with a sweeping drug epidemic — are two reasons state officials say there were more arrests made in South Dakota last year compared to the year before.

Law enforcement officers across the state of South Dakota made 44,265 arrests in 2017, about 2,000 more than 2016.

“The drug arrests are a significant increase. And it’s a 7.2% increase, it’s consistent with the national meth epidemic what we’re seeing with opioids across the nation,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley.

More than 8,000 arrests made in 2017 were drug related.

“The one thing that is consistent about the crime that we have had is that drug nexus and it seems methamphetamine is driving quite a bit of the crime that we are seeing,” said Captain Loren McManus with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

This legislative session, Attorney General Marty Jackley introduced five new bills, two of which address meth.

Officers say those bills could help them on the streets.

“Any time that we can have the advantage, if you will, or have some additional tools that will help us to combat this problem; it’s going to be a benefit to us,” said McManus. “It’s difficult because we’re out there every day fighting the good fight and the officers are working hard to get some kind of control of the epidemic but it’s going to be a long process, so the tools that we have offered to us by the state will be a big help.”

DUI’s made up the second-largest category of arrests, with more than 6,500 people being booked last year. Assaults, thefts, and liquor law violations round out the top five.

While more people were arrested in 2017, the Attorney General says it doesn’t necessarily mean more crimes were committed.

“I attribute it to a couple things, one, its adding those additional officers. its number two, law enforcement being very, very proactive in certain areas we’ve added it roughly 300 officers state wide,” said Attorney General Jackley.