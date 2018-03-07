50 Deer Harvested From Sioux Falls Through Deer Management Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 50 deer have been harvested from the city of Sioux Falls this year.

Animal Control officers and the Sioux Falls Police Department wrapped up their Deer Management Program for the year. The city receives permits from Game, Fish and Parks to remove deer from within city limits.

Areas of focus this year were around I-29 and 12th Street, Rice Street, and the Tomar Park area. The goal of the program is to reduce the number of deer vs. car accidents and create a healthier deer herd.

“A bonus of this program is that the meat that is taken from the deer that are removed is donated to the needy in the area. Over 1,500 pounds of deer meat will be distributed to local food pantries through the Sportsman Against Hunger Program,” says Sioux Falls Animal Control Supervisor, Julie DeJong.

During 2o17, 121 deer were killed after struck by cars on city roadways.